U.S. crude sinks 7% to lowest in a year; nat gas climbs to four-year high

Crude oil settles at its lowest in a year, with December WTI -7.1% to $55.69/bbl and extending its record losing streak into a 12th consecutive session while Brent recently was -6.6% to $65.47/bbl and its lowest level since March.

Both WTI and Brent have fallen more than 20% from their four-year highs last month, putting them in bear market territory.

With today's losses, the S&P 500 energy sector is down 14% since the start of October while WTI crude futures have plummeted 28% from their Oct. 3 high.

"There has been a sea change in sentiment," says Again Capital's John Kilduff. "We just flipped supply-wise almost on a dime. It looks like a glut situation."

The latest catalyst for crude's plunge was OPEC's monthly report that said production from the cartel and Russia had continued to climb in October, more than offsetting losses from Iran.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas futures extend their recent surge, surpassing $4/MMBtu to their highest since 2014, as cold weather forecasts continue.

