AllianceBernstein unveils new, improved bond-trading robot

AllianceBernstein (AB +1.6% ) launches a version of its "Abbie" virtual bond-trading assistant that will now be able to recommend junk bond trades to the company's fund managers, the Financial Times reports.

Abbie, an algorithm that helps size and organize trades for AB's fund managers, is now integrated with the company's Prism research platform and Alfa, it's market surveillance tool.

Eventually, AllianceBernstein hopes Abbie will be able to scan the entire U.S. bond market for suggestions and learn from the firm's human traders to improve the suggestions.

