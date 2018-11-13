Analysts cut Qorvo targets on lowered guidance

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating on Qorvo (QRVO -0.5% ) but lowers the target by $7 to $83.

Analyst Michael Walkley expects iPhone and overall smartphone weakness to continue through FY19. The firm lowers its FY19 estimate from $6.35 to $5.87 and FY20 estimate from $7.52 to $7.05.

But the analyst thinks shares have priced in the weak near-term trends and expects stronger RF growth and improving smartphone sales as 5G ramps up at the end of next year.

More action: KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Qorvo and lowers the target by $15 to $80.

Analyst John Vinh cites the guidance cut and believes it was “largely related to disappointing iPhone XR demand, which has been picked up in our recent carrier checks.”

