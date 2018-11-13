Southwestern Energy upgraded at BofA Merrill amid rising nat gas prices

Southwestern Energy (SWN +0.7% ) is modestly higher after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $7 price target, raised from $5, citing rising U.S. natural gas prices that have lifted by $0.50/MMBtu in the past three weeks and $1 since September.

BAML analyst Doug Leggate sees the potential for a gas price spike above $5/MMBtu due to tight natural gas inventories, the lowest in 15 years, combined with low salt inventory and higher coal prices.

SWN shares have jumped ~20% since Oct. 24 as nat gas prices have climbed to a four-year high.