Walmart earnings preview

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is due to report earnings tomorrow before the bell.

Analysts expect the retail giant to report revenue of $125.4B and EPS of $1.01. Comparable stores are anticipated to rise 3.1% at Walmart U.S. and 2.9% at Sam's Club U.S. Gross margin is seen coming in at 25.5% of sales. Operating income of $4.8B is expected to be generated during the quarter.

E-commerce is likely to have slowed from the +40% pace in Q2, but could top the online growth seen at Amazon and Target.

For the crucial holiday quarter ahead, Walmart's current guidance is set at revenue of $140B and EPS of $1.34. The impact of Flipkart will factor into the guidance of 2019.