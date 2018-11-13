Margins improve at Reed's

Reed's (NYSEMKT:REED) reports core brand gross sales increased 3% in Q3 as strength with the Virgil's brand and stronger pricing contributed.

Gross margin increased to 25% from 19% a year ago.

The company's operating loss narrowed to $2.1M from $3.0M a year ago.

CEO update: "We are very pleased with the retailer and consumer response to the Virgil’s brand refresh and launch of Zero Sugar and velocities on the Zero line are approaching levels of our more established SKU’s. We have laid the groundwork for the new branding of Reed’s and have begun sell-in of the new Zero Sugar offerings and can packages."

Shares of Reed's fell 6.5% today before the earnings report was released.

