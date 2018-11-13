SEC settles insider trading claims against former chief at Advanced Medical Optics

The SEC has agreed to settle insider trading claims against James Mazzo, the former Chairman & CEO of Advanced Medical Optics. He has agreed to pay a $1.5M civil penalty and accept a five-year ban on holding officer or director positions.

The SEC alleges that Mr. Mazzo leaked information to former major league baseball player Doug DeCinces about a possible bid for the company from Abbott (NYSE:ABT) despite having signed a nondisclosure agreement. Mr. DeCinces, in turn, tipped five of his friends before Abbott announced its $2.8B offer for the company. Shares jumped 143% on the news, giving Mr. DeCinces a tidy $1.3M profit.

