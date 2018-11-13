Shotspotter narrows quarterly loss

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) reports revenue rose 35% to 92.M in Q3.

Gross profit improved five full percentage points to 55% of sales.

The company's net loss narrowed to $1.4M during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $199K. vs. -$156K a year ago.

Shotspotter added 36 net new "go-live" square miles of coverage during the quarter.

Looking ahead to full-year results, the company expects revenue of $34.4M to to $34.6M. Initial 2019 revenue guidance is set at $45M to $47M.

SSTI is flat in AH trading.