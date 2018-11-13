Shotspotter narrows quarterly loss

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) reports revenue rose 35% to 92.M in Q3.
Gross profit improved five full percentage points to 55% of sales.
The company's net loss narrowed to $1.4M during the quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $199K. vs. -$156K a year ago.
Shotspotter added 36 net new "go-live" square miles of coverage during the quarter.
Looking ahead to full-year results, the company expects revenue of $34.4M to to $34.6M. Initial 2019 revenue guidance is set at $45M to $47M.
Previously: ShotSpotter misses by $0.09, beats on revenue (Nov. 13)
SSTI is flat in AH trading.
