Wix -6.9% on Q3 beats, in-line guide

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) drops 6.9% after Q3 results that beat EPS estimates with $0.39 and revenue estimates with a 40% Y/Y growth to $155.6M. In-line Q4 guidance has revenue of $161M to $162M (consensus: $161.94M).

FY18 guidance is raised but only slightly due to foreign exchange rate declines. Revenue is now expected from $601M to $602M (was: $597M to $599M; consensus: $598.9M) and Collections revenue from $658M to $660M (was: $656M to $660M).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 80%; operating margin, 10.5%; FCF, $23.7M; ending deferred revenue, $231.5M; Collections revenue, $162.8M (+36% Y/Y; consensus: $161.9M).

The company added 177K net premium subscriptions to total 3.8M, up 26% Y/Y. Wix added 5.5M registered users to total 137M, up 20%.

Product launch: The Wix Payments payment platform launches today in Brazil and will come to the US and Europe early next year.

Repurchase plan: The board authorizes up to $100M in a new repurchase program.

