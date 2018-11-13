Cumulus Media makes EBITDA progress on second quarter out of Chapter 11

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw revenues tick down but EBITDA rise slightly in its second earnings report since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

On an as-reported basis, revenues fell 1.7% to $282.25M, and EBITDA rose 50 basis points to $62.1M.

In the period (slightly longer than a quarter) since emerging from Chapter 11 on June 4, net revenue declined 1.3% to $377.26M, and EBITDA rose 0.5% to $88.2M. During that period, on a diluted basis, the company swung to an $0.88/share gain from a year-ago loss of $0.02/share.

Cash and equivalents as of quarter's end came to $53.98M, vs. its predecessor company's $102.9M as of Dec. 31. Capex was $5.9M vs. a previous $7.44M.

Shares are down 0.4% in postmarket quotes.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

