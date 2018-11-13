FDA warns Globus Medical over deficiencies at San Antonio site

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) discloses that it has received a Warning Letter from the FDA subsequent to an on-site inspection of subsidiary Human Biologics of Texas in San Antonio.

The letter cites "non-conformities" to regulations for human cells, tissues and tissue-based products related to a certain allograft tissue product processed by Human Biologics of Texas and sold to Globus customers.

Globus says it believes it can address the issues without incurring a material impact to its business.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.