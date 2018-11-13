Switch -2.8% after Q3 revenues arrive in line

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is off 2.8% in early after-hours moves following a Q3 report where it boosted revenues as expected but income dipped slightly amid compensation expenses.

Revenue topped the $100M mark and grew 5.2%. Operating income fell to $12.5M from $25.5M, including the impact of $7.6M in equity-based compensation along with $6.1M in additional depreciation.

Net income correspondingly fell to $4.7M from $16.5M. EBITDA ticked up to $50.9M from $49.7M; EBITDA margin was 49.5% vs. a year-ago 50.9%.

"Switch signed over 450 contracts in the third quarter of 2018, equating to over 18 megawatts, with total contract value of approximately $135 million," says President Thomas Morton.

Total debt outstanding was $503.2M (debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x); liquidity at quarter's end was $604.5M, including cash/equivalents and revolving credit.

It's reiterated guidance for the full year for revenue of $405M-$408M (vs. consensus for $406.9M), EBITDA of $197M-$200M and capex of $260M-$310M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

