More on Cushman & Wakefield Q3: Adjusted EBITDA jumps 75%

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Q3 adjusted EPS of 45 cents beats consensus by 27 cents and compares with 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total fee revenue rose 17% to $1.51B from $1.29B a year ago, led by strong capital markets and leasing in all segments.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $179.0M increased 75% from $102.2M a year ago; adjusted EBITDA margin increases to 11.9% from 7.9%.

Q3 Americas total revenue rose 30% to $1.48B from $1.14B; total fee revenue of $1.05B increased 19% from $882.4M; adjusted EBITDA of $128.8M jumped 69% from $76.3M.

Q3 EMEA total revenue of $226.9M rose 14% from $199.6M; total fee revenue increased 19% to $211.5M from $177.9M; adjusted EBITDA of $29.0M compares with $13.0M a year ago.

Q3 APAC revenue of $373.5M vs. $372.3M a year ago; fee revenue increased 6% to $246.3M from $231.4M; adjusted EBITDA of $21.2M compares with $12.9M.

2018 guidance: Now sees full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $630M-$650M.

Conference call at 5:00PM ET.

Previously: Cushman & Wakefield beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Nov. 13)