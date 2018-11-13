FCC to resume review of Sprint/T-Mobile, sets comment deadline

The FCC is set to resume the "shot clock" on the $26.5B plan to merge T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S), and is seeking comments on the new economics for the deal submitted by the two companies.

The agency had paused the informal 180-day review period on Sept. 11, saying more time was needed to review "substantially revised" engineering and business models, as well as as signaled intention from T-Mobile to submit more economic modeling.

Now the shot clock will restart Dec. 4, after the FCC received a new study from the companies on Nov. 6. That new study represents a "substantial body of new material" and relies on newly submitted data and methodologies.

Interested parties have until Dec. 4 to file comments.