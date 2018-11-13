Steelworkers ratify four-year labor deal with U.S. Steel

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says the United Steelworkers union has ratified the new collective bargaining agreement, which includes a 14% wage increase over the four years of the contract.

The deal covers 14K USW-represented employees at all of the company’s domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations in Fairfield, Ala., Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Tex.

U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal, which reached a tentative deal with the USW on Nov. 2, together account for 40% of U.S. production capacity of flat-rolled steel used across the industrial sector.