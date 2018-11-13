Gundlach talks economy and markets

Speaking on one of his occasional wide-ranging webcasts, Jeff Gundlach says the recent actions in global stock markets signal economic weakness.

Trump Tariffs: They've hurt global stocks more than U.S. shares.

Dollar: There is extraordinary bullishness on the greenback (UUP, UDN), and that's likely to end.

Struggling European banking giants: Share prices of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) are near decade lows, meaning serious problems at the core of the eurozone situation.

U.S. elections: Likely to usher in a period of even greater deficit spending. It's possible Treasury yields (TLT, TBT) rise during the next recession. He's seeing 6% on the 10-year by 2021.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO): A panic flush out is occurring, and we're close to a bottom.

Corporate paper: Investment-grade bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD) are in dangerous territory at their highest-ever valuations.