National General Holdings announces acquisition and stock offering

National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) agrees to acquire National Farmers Union Property & Casualty from QBE North America for about $43M.
Wisconsin-based National Farmers Union predominantly writes personal/farm auto and farm/homeowners' insurance in the Midwestern U.S. In 2017, it wrote $175M in gross written premiums.
NGHC +0.4% in after-hours trading.
Sees deal immediately adding to earnings.
National General also starts a public offering of 5M shares of common stock; greenshoe option for an additional 750,000 shares.
Expects to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and to support current and future policy writings.
Previously: National General Holdings beats by $0.25, beats on Gross written premium (Oct. 30)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox