National General Holdings announces acquisition and stock offering

National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) agrees to acquire National Farmers Union Property & Casualty from QBE North America for about $43M.

Wisconsin-based National Farmers Union predominantly writes personal/farm auto and farm/homeowners' insurance in the Midwestern U.S. In 2017, it wrote $175M in gross written premiums.

NGHC +0.4% in after-hours trading.

Sees deal immediately adding to earnings.

National General also starts a public offering of 5M shares of common stock; greenshoe option for an additional 750,000 shares.

Expects to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and to support current and future policy writings.

