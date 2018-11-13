Fusion Connect beats in Q3, sees more synergy savings ahead

Fusion Connect (NASDAQ:FSNN) topped consensus on top and bottom lines with its Q3 earnings after revenues grew 28% and the company said it expected more acquisition cost savings.

Revenue also grew 19% on a sequential basis. Gross margin rose to 49.1% from last year's 47.9% and last quarter's 45.2%.

Net loss narrowed to $18.1M from a year-ago loss of $34.5M; excluding transaction and integration expenses, net loss fell to $11.3M.

EBITDA meanwhile rose to $30.6M (21.3% of revenue) from $30.1M.

The company says it achieved integration cost synergies with an annualized run-rate of about $27M -- making up 77% of the targeted $35M within 12 months of closings.

It also says it's identified further savings and expects to exceed that target by at least 30%.

ARPU was $303, up from a year-ago $298 but down slightly from Q2's $309. Monthly recurring revenue bookings came to $2.1M, up from last quarter's $2M.

Unlevered free cash flow came to $19.7M (13.7% of revenue).

Press release