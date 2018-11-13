Stocks bid for bounceback fizzles, weighed by plunging oil prices

Stocks mostly squandered a morning attempt at a rebound from yesterday's rout, dragged down in part by a mounting decline in crude oil prices.

December WTI crude fell 7.1% to $55.69/bbl, extending its losing streak to 12 straight sessions and settling at its lowest level in a year in the wake of OPEC's monthly supply report, in which it cut its 2019 oil demand forecast for the fourth consecutive month.

The oil-sensitive S&P energy sector slumped 2.4% today and has shed 14% since the start of October while WTI crude has plummeted 28% from its Oct. 3 high.

On the plus side, the financials (+0.6%), industrials (+0.5%) and utilities (+0.4%) sectors topped today's leaderboard.

The information technology sector eked out a 0.1% gain after trading as high as 1.8%; Apple lost 1% after another of its suppliers, Qorvo, cut its guidance due to reduced demand for smartphones.

Also, U.S. Treasury prices jumped, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 5 bps to 2.88% and the 10-year yield off by 4 bps to 3.15%; the U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.4% to 97.19.