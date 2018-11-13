Blue Apron trims 4% of workforce among strategic moves

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is now off 1.6% in late trading after its Q3 results showed a rough miss on revenues that dropped nearly 29%, and the company announced a series of strategic moves including cutting jobs.

"We are taking decisive actions to prioritize our highest-impact opportunities and build a stronger, sustainable business," says CEO Brad Dickerson. "As a result of these actions now underway, we expect to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis in 2019 ... This included the difficult decision to part ways with valued employees."

It says it will prioritize customers in the direct-to-consumer business with "1) proven retention; 2) strong affinity for the brand; and 3) high potential to increase engagement with Blue Apron product offerings."

The top 30% of its customers from recent cohorts account for more than 80% of net revenue in those cohorts in the year after acquisition, it says.

The company plans to expand its targeted retail channels and on-demand platforms.

As for workforce cuts, today the company streamlined personnel to reduce employee count by about 4%, and it expects to take severance and exit costs of about $1.6M in Q4, working toward annual personnel savings of about $16M next year.

Previously: Blue Apron beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Nov. 13 2018)