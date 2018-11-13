Simmons First National to bolster St. Louis presence with acquisition

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ:SFNC) agrees to acquire Reliance Bancshares for about $214M in stock and cash, adding to its retail presence in the St. Louis market.

Reliance stockholders will get, in aggregate, 4M shares of SFNC common stock and $62.7M in cash.

In addition each share of Reliance's Series A, B, and C preferred stock will be converted into the right to receive one share of Simmons's Series A, B, or C preferred stock, respectively.

Simmons says the Reliance preferred stock has combined estimated value of about $42M.

