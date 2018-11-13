Tallgrass Energy announces Pony Express pipeline expansion

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) launches a binding open season for its Pony Express Pipeline, soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation service from Guernsey, Wyo., to refinery delivery points along the system and to Cushing, Okla.

Based on commitments received, TGE says it plans to expand capacity on the Pony Express up to an additional 300K bbl/day beyond expected the 400K bbl/day year-end capacity.

TGE expects the expansion to be staged over the next two years, with full-in service in Q3 2020.