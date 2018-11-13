Waddell & Reed reports broker-dealer network initiatives

Waddell & Reed's (NYSE:WDR) broker-dealer business is taking a number of steps to make itself more competitive, including:

An enhanced compensation grid with competitive payout rates;

A new advisor technology platform to integrate several of the firm's financial services technology partners such as Albridge Solutions, eMoney, Envestnet, and Pershing NetX360.

Expand its investment products offering, focused primarily on advisory programs and services.

Plans to move all advisors to personal branch offices in each community by the end of 2020, moving from the remaining brick-and-mortar field offices leased by the firm.

A new advisor support model focused on offering comprehensive support and service both from the firm’s home office resources and those in their local market.

Previously: Waddell & Reed October AUM slumps 9.2% from September (Nov. 12)