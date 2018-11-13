Weatherford closes below $1, capping 63% collapse since mid-October

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) closed below $1/share in today's trade to a 29-year low, as investors lose confidence in the turnaround plan at the oilfield services company.

The stock has dropped sharply since oil prices crashed in late 2014, triggering a string of quarterly losses, and has been cut in half during the two weeks since WFT missed its free cash flow targets in latest quarter and said it would no longer disclose deadlines for achieving asset sales.

Discussing newly appointed CEO Mark McCollum, who has pushed to restructure operations, sell businesses and cut costs, Barclays analysts say "fixing WFT’s lack of free cash flow generation over the past decade is ultimately the measuring stick by which investors will judge him. So far, the numbers aren’t in his favor."

Analysts say WFT's drop below $1 likely would not result in a breach of debt covenants, but a stock that closes below $1 for 30 consecutive days can trigger a Nasdaq deficiency notice, potentially leading to delisting.