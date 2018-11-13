TransCanada to consider 'all-of-the-above' funding model for Keystone XL

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) would consider all sources of funding to build its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, including a potential joint venture to help reduce the risk of the project, CFO Don Marchand said during today’s investor day presentation.

"Should Keystone XL proceed, we will pursue an all-of-the-above funding model," possibly including debt, hybrid securities and issuing shares to pay for the $10B pipeline, Marchand said.

"There is quite a bit of private equity money out there," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland, adding there is a "high probability" P-E ends up playing a role if the company does pursue a JV for Keystone XL; she also thinks other midstream companies such as Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) players could be interested in partnering on the pipeline.

Canaccord Genuity's David Galison notes a sense of urgency in getting Keystone XL completed or nearly so before the next U.S. presidential election, saying former Pres. Obama had halted work on the Dakota Access Pipeline months before that project was completed, and the same thing could happen to Keystone XL if Democrats retake the White House in 2020.

