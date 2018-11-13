$1.7T fund manager criticizes Canadian energy policy

Capital Group, one of the largest foreign holders of Canadian energy stocks, says investors are turning away from the country because of Prime Minister Trudeau’s failure to get pipelines built, which is desperately needed to ease the record discount for oil sands crude.

"Capital Group’s energy investments are increasingly shifting to other jurisdictions and that is likely to continue without strong government action," the group's Darren Peers wrote in a recent letter to the PM, asking him to be "more proactive in securing market access which will assure the competitiveness of Canadian energy companies."

The firm, which runs ~$1.7T in global assets, holds more than $30B of investments in Canadian companies and is the largest shareholder of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Keyera (OTC:KEYUF), and owns significant stakes in TransCanada (NYSE:TRP), Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF).

While praising efforts by Canadian firms and the government to lower emissions and develop energy assets in a "socially responsible way," policymakers need to do more to help drillers get crude to global markets, Peers wrote.