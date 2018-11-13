PG&E warns it could face potential liabilities beyond its insurance coverage

Electrical power equipment owned by PG&E (NYSE:PCG) appeared to have malfunctioned in an area last week where California’s deadly Camp Fire erupted, the company reports in an SEC filing.

The cause of the fire, which has burned through 117K acres in northern California’s Butte County, remains under investigation, but PG&E warns in the filing that it would face potential liabilities beyond its insurance coverage if its equipment is determined to be the cause of the fire.

PG&E says it sent an electric incident report to the California Public Utilities Commission on Nov. 8 indicating a power failure on a transmission line in Butte County that morning.

