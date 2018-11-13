FAA launches high-priority probe of Boeing safety analyses after crash

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a high-priority probe of the safety analyses performed over the years by Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the latest versions of its 737 aircraft, in the wake of last month's crash of a Lion Air jet in Indonesia.

The FAA says is it reviewing details surrounding the safety data and conclusions the company previously provided the agency as part of certifying 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 models.

"The FAA and Boeing continue to evaluate the need for software and/or other design changes," including "operating procedures and training as we learn from the ongoing"

crash probe headed by Indonesian authorities, the agency says in a statement signaling future regulatory action and increased oversight of Boeing’s risk-assessment procedures are coming.

