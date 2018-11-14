PG&E woes? Probe initiated, crime scene declared

A woman in Northern California, Betsy Ann Cowley, has revealed that Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) contacted her about "problems with sparks" in power lines on her property one day before the deadly wildfire in Paradise began.

Fire investigators have declared her property a crime scene, while California authorities have launched a probe targeting PG&E to "assess the compliance of electric facilities with applicable rules and regulations."

