FAA denies report on new Boeing probe

The FAA has shot down reports suggesting it had launched a new probe of the safety analyses performed over the years by Boeing (NYSE:BA) on its 737 MAX models, following the crash of a Lion Air jet in Indonesia last month.

"As we have previously said, we have issued an (airworthiness directive) and will continue to take appropriate action based on what we learn from the investigation. This has not changed."

