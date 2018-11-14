Italy rejects EU calls to revise budget

"We won’t change," Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio Di Maio declared after a cabinet meeting late Tuesday night. "We believe that this is the budget the country needs to start up again."

The maneuver could risk a fine from the EU, totaling 0.2% of Italy’s annual GDP of €1.7T and the freezing of some funding, but that process is likely to get dragged out and would require input from EU governments.

Italian bond yields ticked 5-7 basis points higher on the news and the spread between the Italian and German 10-year yields widened to 311 bps.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY