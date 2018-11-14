More trouble in Japan as economy contracts

Japan's economy contracted an annualized 1.2% in Q3, lashed by strong typhoons and a powerful earthquake that halted factories and stifled consumption.

A decline in exports was also worrying, suggesting trade protectionism is starting to take its toll on overseas demand.

If a recovery is not seen next quarter, pressure may increase on policymakers to turn to fiscal stimulus.

