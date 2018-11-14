German economy contracts for first time since 2015

The German economy shrank for the first time since early 2015, posting a contraction of 0.2%, while the euro area will post GDP figures later in the session.

While the hope is that the setback is related largely to new emissions tests that temporarily disrupted auto production, the figures are likely to feed into fears that the eurozone's expansion is running into trouble.

The region’s economy is also being hit by weaker exports to China.

DAX -1% to 11,358.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR