Elbit Systems awarded $167M contract to supply a UAS-based ISTAR solution to an Asia-Pacific country

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded a 20-month contractworth $167M from an Asia-Pacific country to supply a comprehensive aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) solution.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: "We are witnessing a growing demand for the comprehensive UAS-based ISTAR solutions that we offer as customers increasingly seek wider capabilities in order to effectively and efficiently respond to a broadening range of operational needs. I am optimistic about our growth potential in this area as our extensive portfolio is uniquely aligned with this developing trend."