May tries to sell her Brexit deal

While details are not yet known, the U.K. and EU are reported to have reached a draft deal on Brexit.

Theresa May will hold a Cabinet meeting today at 2:00 p.m. London time (9:00 a.m. ET) in a bid to persuade her closest ministers to back the "technical agreement," which likely centers on the Irish border and customs arrangement.

It's a long road ahead. Even if she gets their support, she'll also have to get the majority of parliament to back the proposal.

FTSE -0.5% to 7,019. Sterling -0.1% to $1.2969.

