Oil halts slide on report of larger output cut

Looking to avert an oversupply that has weakened prices, OPEC and its partners are reportedly discussing a proposal to cut crude output by up to 1.4M bpd for 2019, a larger figure than officials have previously mentioned.

Oil prices are now experiencing the "normal volatility that comes in the run up to our conferences... it's a period of anxiety for all stakeholders," OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told CNBC. The group is next set to meet on Dec. 6.

Crude futures +0.3% to $55.83/bbl.

