Opthea completes patient recruitment ahead of schedule in phase 2b wet AMD clinical trial

Opthea Limited (OTCPK:CKDXY) completes recruitment into ongoing Phase 2b trial of OPT-302 for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The randomization of 351 treatment naïve patients with wet AMD at 113 clinical sites in the U.S., Europe and Israel was initiated in late December 2017 and has been completed ahead of the projected timelines. Primary data from the study is anticipated in Q4 2019.

Phase 2b trial is a double-masked, controlled study designed to investigate whether addition of OPT-302 to ranibizumab (Lucentis) therapy over a 6-month period improves clinical outcomes, including visual acuity, in treatment-naïve wet AMD patients.