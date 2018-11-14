Penn National Gaming to acquire operations of Greektown Casino-Hotel

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to acquire the operations of Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit, Michigan for ~$300M in cash and will be financed with a combination of cash on hand and debt.

The company will enter into a triple net lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) for the Greektown facility, having an initial annual rent of ~$55.6M and an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year renewal options.

This acquisition will further expand company’s already diverse operating base with a facility that is extremely well-positioned in one of the nation’s largest regional gaming markets.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2019