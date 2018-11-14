RBC questions Acadia selloff

In a note, RBC analyst Frank Morgan says yesterday's 14% drop in Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) may have been due to competitor commentary that Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) would have antitrust issues with a merger, although he adds that investors are off base in thinking that a tie-up between the two would be realistic scenario. An LBO, a transaction with a private equity firm or a divestiture of its UK assets is more likely.

Another potential negative is ACHC's disclosure of subpoenas at certain West Virginia facilities pertaining to ancillary lab services (10-Q).

On the plus side, CMS may expand reimbursement for mental health treatment services.