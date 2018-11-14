Meritor dips after light guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) slides past consensus estimates with its FQ4 report.

Revenue was up 17% to $1.08B vs. $1.04B consensus and EBITDA came in at $118M vs. $112M consensus to rep 10.9% of sales vs. 10.6% a year ago. The companyes notes that the adjusted EBITDA margin improvement was driven primarily by conversion on higher revenue and the favorable impact of changes to retiree medical benefits, partially offset by lower affiliate earnings following the sale of the company's interest in the Meritor WABCO joint venture in the prior year and higher material and freight costs.

Commercial truck & trailer sales increased 18% during the quarter to $854M. Aftermarket & industrial sales were up 10% to $266M.

Looking ahead, Meritor expects full-year revenue of $4.25B vs. $4.36B consensus and EPS of $3.10 vs. $3.32 consensus. Free cash flow of $175M to $185M is anticipated.

Shares of Meritor are down 0.65% in premarket trading to $16.70.

