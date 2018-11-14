Pan American Silver to buy Tahoe Resources in $1.07B cash and stock deal

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) agrees to acquire Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.07B, creating what PAAS says will be the world's premier silver mining company.

Tahoe shareholders may choose to receive $3.40 in cash or 0.2403 PAAS shares for each Tahoe share held plus rights to a contingent payment tied to the restart of the Escobal mine in Guatemala.

PAAS says it will apply its 25-year track record of operating mines in Latin America to work with local communities around Escobal to gain support for restarting the mine, which has been effectively mothballed since last year after its license was suspended in a dispute with a local community.