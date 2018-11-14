VICI, Penn National buy Greektown Casino-Hotel in $1B deal

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) agree to acquire real property and operations of the Greektown Casino-Hotel in downtown Detroit for about $1B.

VICI will acquire the land and real estate assets of Greektown for about $700M and Penn National will acquire the operating assets for about $300M.

At the same time the acquisition closes, VICI will enter a triple-net lease agreement with Penn National related to Greektown.

The lease will have an initial annual rent of $55.6M for an implied capitalization rate of 7.9%, with an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year renewal options; rent coverage ratio inthe first year after closing is expected to be 1.8x and the tenant's obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by Penn.

Acquisition is expected to be accretive immediately upon closing.

Previously: Penn National Gaming to acquire operations of Greektown Casino-Hotel (Nov. 14)