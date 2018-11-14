Tencent's Q3 profit beats estimates

Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) Q3 net profit rose 30% Y/Y and beat estimates with a reported 23.3B yuan (consensus: 19.32B yuan). Revenue was in-line with a 24% growth to 80.6B yuan ($11.59B).

Revenue from VAS increased 5% to 44.05 yuan with online games down 4% Y/Y mainly due to PC game declines, partly offset by smartphone game strength. Social networks increased 19% driven by digital content services.

Online ad revenue increased 47% to 16.25B yuan with social and others up 61% and media advertising up 23%.

Last quarter, Tencent reported its first quarterly profit drop in over a decade and cut its gaming marketing budget. China’s crackdown on the gaming industry has led to age-related gameplay time caps, sudden license loses, and the pulling of a popular poker game.

New games: Despite the crackdown, Tencent had 15 approvals and 10 titles released in the quarter.

