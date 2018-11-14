Canopy Growth down 8% premarket after FQ2 miss

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is down 8% premarket on light volume following its fiscal Q2 report that missed consensus. Highlights:

Revenues: C$23.3M (+31.8%); gross profit: (C$10.9M); Net loss: (C$337.1M) (-999%); loss/share: (C$1.52) (-999%).

Kilograms and kilogram equivalents of cannabis sold: 2,197 (+8.8%).

Average selling price/gram: $9.87 (+23.5%). Increase due to primarily to a higher percentage of Softgel sales and sales to Germany.

Only "test" shipments of C$0.7M were made into recreational channels to confirm the function of supply chain systems.

At quarter-end, the company had 70K kg of supply commitments exclusive of Ontario.

