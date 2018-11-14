Downgrade: Apple ASPs "no longer enough"

Guggenheim downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Buy to Neutral saying the company’s reliance n rising average selling prices is “no longer enough” to boost growth when unit sales show signs of slowing.

The firm notes that Apple ASP has increased over $220 or 40% in the past decade “but nearly HALF of all that just came in FY18 alone, making a period of digestion now likely.”

Guggenheim expects iPhone unit sales to drop 5% in 2019, but unlike last year doesn’t see ASP increases “providing enough offset.” The firm also cuts 2019 outlooks for earnings and revenue noting that the iPhone contributes nearly 60% to revenue and profits “look like a headwind again.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

