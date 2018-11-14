Wall Street set for lower open

U.S. stock index futures are set for another weak open this morning following yesterday's drop. Dow -0.1% ; S&P 500 -0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.4% .

Tensions in Europe aren't helping sentiment as Theresa May attempts to sell a Brexit deal to her cabinet ministers, while Italy rejected calls from the EU to revise its budget plan.

Bright spot? Oil has halted an eight day slide on reports that OPEC is discussing a proposal to cut a larger output figure than officials had previously suggested. Crude futures +0.4% to $55.92/bbl.

The U.S. Labor Department will also release consumer price numbers for October, which will likely show a 0.3% rise in the CPI, following an increase of 0.1% in September.

Gold is 0.1% lower at $1200/ounce, while the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 3.16%.

