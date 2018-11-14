Honeywell digs deeper into air cabin services market

  • Honeywell Aerospace (NYSE:HON) is entering the airlines cabin services market as a value-added reseller for Inmarsat's (OTCPK:IMASY) GX Aviation in-flight broadband service.
  • This change aligns with Honeywell's success in the business jet sector, where it has enjoyed extraordinary growth in its cabin services offering, seeing greater than 300% growth in subscribers over the past 18 months.
  • The company will continue to sell both hardware and GoDirect Connected Aircraft services to airlines, as well as continue to provide and support JetWave hardware to Inmarsat's value-added resellers.
