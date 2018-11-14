Aldeyra Therapeutics net loss widens in Q3

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Q3 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $7.9M (+125.7%); SG&A: $3.1M (+106.7%); Net Loss: ($10.8M) (-116.0%); Loss Per Share: ($0.52) (-62.5%); Quick Assets: $7M.

Upcoming Milestones and Events: Phase 3 results from the ALLEVIATE trial expected in early 2019.

Phase 3 results from the SOLACE trial expected in H2 2019.

Results from the first part of the RESET trial expected in H2 2019.

Initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial of topical ocular reproxalap in dry eye disease expected in 2019.

Phase 1 trial of ADX-629 expected to be initiated in 2019.

Phase 2 trial of ADX-1612 in post-transplant lymphoproliferative syndrome expected and mesothelioma expected to be initiated in 2019.

Previously: Aldeyra Therapeutics misses by $0.06 (Nov. 14)