Novan up 18% premarket on positive SB206 data

Thinly traded nano cap Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is up 18% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating SB206 topical gel for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a common benign skin infection characterized by raised bumps on the upper layers of the skin that principally occurs in children.

Data from the first three cohorts showed a significant treatment effect for the two highest doses (8% and 12% twice daily) with evidence of efficacy as early as week 4. The 8% dose was the most effective, with a 41% complete clearance rate compared to 17% for vehicle (placebo) (p<0.05). The clearance rate for the 12% dose was 35%.

No serious adverse events were observed. The most common adverse events were burning sensation, stinging and itching, all moderate.

Results from the fourth cohort (12% dose once daily) should be available next month.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.