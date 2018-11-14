QIWI +6.3% after guidance boost on payment services strength, Tochka

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) gains 6.3% in premarket trading after the fintech company boosts 2018 guidance on strong performance from its payment services segment and the recognition of Tochka project revenue for most of H2 2018.

The board plans to review its suspension of dividend payments in Q1 2019, considering the improved outlook combined with QIWI's expected level of 2019 investments.

QIWI now sees for the year:

Adjusted net profit down 10%-15% Y/Y vs. the 15%-25% decline it had expected in its Aug. 16 guidance.

Adjusted net revenue up 40%-45% Y/Y vs. its prior view of 26%-32% growth.

Payment services segment net revenue rising 22%-27% vs. 18%-22%.

Payment services segment net profit growth of 17%-22% vs. 12%-17%.

Q3 adjusted EPS RUB 18.99 (29 cents) per share vs. RUB 17.38 a year ago.

Q3 revenue of RUB 7.84B ($121M) vs. RUB 5.13B.

Q3 payment services segment net revenue RUB 5.23B ($79.7M) vs. RUB3.24B; segment net profit of RUB 2.49B ($37.9M) vs. RUB 1.95B.

